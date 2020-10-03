Madurai

Remand prisoner dies

A 43-year-old remand prisoner, Sudalai Mariappan of Rajapalayam, was found dead hanging in the Madurai Central Prison on Saturday afternoon.

Police sources said the deceased, who is an accused in a POCSO Act case registered by the All Women Police Station, Rajapalayam, was found dead hanging inside the bathroom of the prison. The the man, who was lodged in the prison on September 30, had gone to the bathroom after lunch and did not return. The body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Karimedu police have booked a case under Section 176 of Code of Criminal Procedure for the death in custody. Post-mortem would be conducted after an enquiry by a Judicial Officer, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2020 9:26:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/remand-prisoner-dies/article32762018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story