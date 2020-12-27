Remand prisoner dies in Ramnad GH

RAMANATHAPURAM

A remand prisoner Sekar (43), who was in the district jail here in a murder case, died in the Government Hospital here on Sunday.

On November 10, he had allegedly attacked Thavasimuni (52) of Keelakarai Thattanthope, a Hindu Munnani functionary with a knife. In the assault, Thavasimuni died.

The police arrested Sekar and remanded him in judicial custody here.

In the early hours, he had complained of breathlessness following which the jail authorities rushed him to the GH, where he had died within a few hours of admission, police added.

The Bazaar police are investigating.