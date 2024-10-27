ADVERTISEMENT

Remand prisoner dies in Palayamkottai central prisons

Published - October 27, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A. Muruganandam, 30, of Puliangudi in Tenkasi district, who was detained in the Palayamkottai Central Prisons here, died on Saturday. Police said that the deceased was held under charges of possessing narcotics. He was remanded in judicial custody. A few days ago, he had complained of illness and when he reportedly swooned, he was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Perumalpuram police are investigating.

Habitual offender held; ganja seized

Thisayanvilai police in Tirunelveli district arrested Selvarani, 57, wife of Vedamanickam, and seized 200 grams of ganja from the woman on Saturday. Police said that during a patrol check, when they spotted the woman near Bommi Nagar, she possessed the narcotics. The woman figured in many such criminal offences.

