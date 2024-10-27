GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Remand prisoner dies in Palayamkottai central prisons

Published - October 27, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A. Muruganandam, 30, of Puliangudi in Tenkasi district, who was detained in the Palayamkottai Central Prisons here, died on Saturday. Police said that the deceased was held under charges of possessing narcotics. He was remanded in judicial custody. A few days ago, he had complained of illness and when he reportedly swooned, he was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Perumalpuram police are investigating.

Habitual offender held; ganja seized

Thisayanvilai police in Tirunelveli district arrested Selvarani, 57, wife of Vedamanickam, and seized 200 grams of ganja from the woman on Saturday. Police said that during a patrol check, when they spotted the woman near Bommi Nagar, she possessed the narcotics. The woman figured in many such criminal offences.

Published - October 27, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.