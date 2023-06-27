Remand prisoner died of acute bronchial asthma, coronary artery disease, says post-mortem report

June 27, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVLEI

The post-mortem report of Thangasamy (26) of Puliyangudi, who died at Palayamkottai Central Prison on June 14 after being arrested in connection with illegal liquor sale, has categorically concluded that he “died of combined effect of acute bronchial asthma and coronary artery disease”.

The construction worker was arrested by Puliyangudi police on June 11 for supplying liquor for illegal sale and remanded in judicial custody. When he had been lodged at Palayamkottai Central Prison, he reportedly swooned and died on June 14.

Even as his family and relatives alleged that Thangasamy had been beaten to death, a few political parties too backed this allegation. However, the police and the prison authorities denied foul play in his death.

“He had alcohol withdrawal syndrome and was violent even in the jail. He had breathlessness, increased anxiety, poor orientation, exhibited threatening behaviour, etc. Moreover, he had non-healing ulcer. All these findings have been recorded in his case history by the doctor who examined him on June 12 and in the subsequent days. The prison authorities were informed of his condition,” prison sources said.

Two doctors, J. Jayakumar and P. Prasanna, of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital have said in the post-mortem report that the antemortem injuries Thangasamy had suffered five to seven days before death were not sufficient to cause death.

“Hence, it is evident that the coronary artery disease, coupled with acute bronchial asthma, has caused the death, as suggested in the post-mortem report,” said prison authorities.

