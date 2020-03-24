Remain indoors to avoid transmission of virus

While assuring that there will be no dearth of emergency services and supply of essentials to the public in adequate quantity at the right price, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish urged the public to cooperate with the official machinery by understanding the real meaning behind the prohibitory orders promulgated in the best interest of the public.

“Since community transmission of viral infection is a very serious issue, the State government has clamped prohibitory orders from 6 p.m. on Tuesday. After appealing to the public repeatedly for several days to stay indoors to be safe, the government has now ordered the public to remain indoors. So please cooperate with us to ensure your and your children’s safety by keeping away from community transmission of viral infection. As essential services and goods will be available in adequate quantity at the right price, there is no need for panic. But stay at home to the maximum extent possible to keep community transmission at bay,” she said while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday evening.

On prohibitory orders clamped under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, she said there would be no public transport while those who were on the move on emergency would be allowed to move further. Though there was no permission for any social gathering, marriages fixed before March 16 would be allowed to be held with minimum of guests. While business establishments would be closed as per the order, export oriented units would be allowed to function with 50% manpower. The Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services personnel had been instructed to work from home. While hotels would not serve food on their premises, there was no bar on ‘take aways.’

“Amma canteens will function to prevent starvation of the homeless during this period. Even then, visitors will be allowed to enter to get the food in restricted fashion after their hands are sanitised,” Ms. Shilpa said.

She urged people, who have sufficient stock of essential goods, to remain indoors.

“When a pharmacy in Palayamkottai was found to be selling masks and sanitisers at inflated price, it was closed on Tuesday. Similar action will be taken against hoarders and traders who dare to sell commodities at inflated price,” she said.

The police closed the district’s border with Thoothukudi at Vasavappapuram on the eastern side, with Kanniyakumari at Kaavalkinaru Junction, Karumpuliyooththu near Alangulam with Tenkasi district and with Thoothukudi district at Sannathuputhkkudui near Gangaikondan on the northern side by putting barricades across the four-lane national highway. While travellers rushing with valid emergency reasons are allowed, others are sent back.