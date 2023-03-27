Relook at proceedings of Advisory Board for Goondas Act detention needed: HC

March 27, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that it has to ascertain whether the proceedings conducted by the Advisory Board with regard to a detention order under the Goondas Act met the elements indicated in Article 22 of the Constitution as they touched upon the personal liberty of a citizen.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition that sought quashing of the detention order passed against an accused. It was said that three persons were accused in the case registered in Virudhunagar district. The Goondas Act was slapped against the first and the third accused.

When this was referred to the Advisory Board, on the basis of its recommendation the detention order was confirmed against the first accused, and revoked for the third accused. What was the comparative reason between the two was not known. The first accused sought quashing of the detention order.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan was informed by the State that what was recommended by the Advisory Board would be made available only to the government, and the detaining authority might not have access to it.

The State submitted that no detailed judgment could be expected from the Advisory Board and invariably in every case referred to it opinion alone was sent by way of report, recommendation or advice on the basis of which the government would act.

In the present case, the Advisory Board, in its recommendation said there was sufficient reason for detention of the accused.

“If this kind of plea is raised on behalf of the detenu that the material placed before the Board was not considered or not considered in proper perspective that cannot be looked into and decided by the court when the habeas corpus petitions are moved. Hence a relook is required,” the court observed.

The court appointed senior advocates B. Kumar and C. Arul Vadivel Sekar and advocate K. Prabhakar as amicus curiae to assist it. The judges observed that any interested counsel could also do so and posted the matter to March 30.