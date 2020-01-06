Religious fervour marks ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’

MADURAI

Thousands of devotees thronged Vaishnavite temples across Madurai on Monday, on the occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’.

The opening of the ‘Paramapada Vasal’ on the Ekadasi day of the Tamil month of Margazhi is the highlight of the 21-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

Thousands of devotees were waiting in long queues at Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam at 4.50 a.m. to catch a glimpse of the Lord being taken out in procession after the opening of the ‘Paramapadha Vasal’. The main deity, Prasanna Venkatachalapathy, was decked up with flowers and jewellery and carried out by the devotees and temple priests amidst chanting of hymns and prayers.

Similarly, hundreds of devotees witnessed the opening of ‘Paramapadha Vasal’ at Lord Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkovil at 5.10 a.m.

At Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in the city, the ‘Paramapadha Vasal’ was opened at 7.15 p.m. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the event.

Temple officials said arrangements had been made to ensure that devotees could have a hassle-free darshan and steps had been taken to manage the crowd.