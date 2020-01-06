Madurai

Religious fervour marks ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’

more-in

A large number of devotees throng Perumal temples

MADURAI

Thousands of devotees thronged Vaishnavite temples across Madurai on Monday, on the occasion of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’.

The opening of the ‘Paramapada Vasal’ on the Ekadasi day of the Tamil month of Margazhi is the highlight of the 21-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

Thousands of devotees were waiting in long queues at Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam at 4.50 a.m. to catch a glimpse of the Lord being taken out in procession after the opening of the ‘Paramapadha Vasal’. The main deity, Prasanna Venkatachalapathy, was decked up with flowers and jewellery and carried out by the devotees and temple priests amidst chanting of hymns and prayers.

Similarly, hundreds of devotees witnessed the opening of ‘Paramapadha Vasal’ at Lord Kallazhagar Temple in Alagarkovil at 5.10 a.m.

At Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple in the city, the ‘Paramapadha Vasal’ was opened at 7.15 p.m. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the event.

Temple officials said arrangements had been made to ensure that devotees could have a hassle-free darshan and steps had been taken to manage the crowd.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 9:58:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/religious-fervour-marks-vaikunta-ekadasi-madurai/article30496366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY