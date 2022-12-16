Religious conversion not a solution to problems faced by oppressed class: Puthiya Tamilagam

December 16, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Religious conversion was not a solution to the problems faced by the oppressed class, said Puthiya Tamilagam founder president K. Krishnasamy.

Addressing the party’s silver jubilee valedictory conference held here on Thursday, Dr. Krishnasamy said that any one voluntarily embracing any faith is not an issue. “But, converting to another religion complaining that the Scheduled Caste people were being subjected to oppression will not solve the problem,” he said.

Claiming that people of his caste were a minority in his village that was dominated by caste Hindus, he said not even one family converted to another religion citing oppression.

He said that religious conversions had taken place only after the Moghuls and the British/Portuguese entered India. “We cannot lose our identity of being Hindus citing oppressions,” Dr. Krishnasamy said.

Stating that the Devendrakula Vellalars were earlier called Harijans, Adi Dravidars and Dalits, he said the caste-related oppressions had been fought well by Puthiya Tamilagam in the last 25 years.

“No more we can fight on caste lines for ourselves. Time has come for us to work for the larger society. I have identified the friendly forces to you and we should fight th elections with them,” he said.

Dr. Krishnasamy said that to sustain social changes political power was a pre-requisite and added that the party cadre should not look at any other caste as enemy.

Puthiya Tamilagam cannot be satisfied merely with MLA post, but should share power in the government, Dr. Krishnasamy said and added that Puthiya Tamilagam would uphold the ideology of equality and equity in the society.

Stating that Dravidian model was a fraud played on the people, he appealed to his party cadre to make door-to-door campaign to expose it. The DMK has failed to fulfill its poll promises.

Political swindling should be countered, he said.

The conference reiterated the party’s demand to exclude Devendrakula Vellalars from Scheduled Castes. It also resolved to bring in total prohibition and to retrieve temple lands from encroachers. It wanted the State Government to implement 10% reservation for economically weaker section.