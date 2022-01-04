Madurai

Relief to kin of 557 persons distributed

The district administration has distributed ₹50,000 to 557 families of persons who had lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection till date.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the administration has received applications seeking compensation from 1,014 persons till date. Meanwhile, since 27 applicants were from other districts. The district administration referred their applications to the district concerned. The remaining applications could not be processed due to want of relevant documents.

He urged the applicants to submit all the required documents at the office of Joint Director (Medical Services), Virudhunagar, for processing their applications for providing the compensation. Legal heirs of the COVID-19 victims can upload their applications through the website www.tn.gov.in


