Ex-gratia handed over to family of murdered SI

THOOTHUKUDI

10 March 2021 18:41 IST

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Wednesday handed over Tamil Nadu Government’s ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to the family of Eral Police Station Sub-Inspector V. Balu, 55, who was allegedly murdered by a two-wheeler mechanic on January 31 midnight with a cargo autorickshaw.

When R. Murugavel of Vaazhavallaan, under the influence of alcohol, was creating ruckus in Eral Bazaar on January 31 evening with a cargo autorickshaw, Balu and other policemen, who were patrolling there, asked him to go home. As the drunkard started abusing the policemen also, the police team took him to the police station along with the vehicle. After seizing the cargo autorickshaw, Balu asked him to come to the police station the next morning to get back the cargo autorickshaw.

Agitated over this, Murugavel, who returned home, took another cargo autorickshaw and mowed down Balu and constable Pon Subbiah even as they were on their night patrolling on a two-wheeler. While Balu was killed on the spot, Mr. Pon Subbiah sustained grievous injuries.

As Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the compensation of ₹50 lakh to the family of Balu and ₹2 lakh to Mr. Pon Subbiah, Dr. Senthil Raj handed over the relief to the families in the presence of Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar on Wednesday.

In a separate function, Mr. Jayakumar handed over the insurance benefits to the family of a murdered policeman. Grade I constable Pungalingam, who had been attached to the Thoothukudi Central Police Station, was murdered on June 10, 2020. Since he was getting his salary through Axis Bank, the bank had insured him. The insurance benefit of ₹ 30 lakh was handed over to P. Kasiammal, wife of the deceased police officer, by Mr. Jayakumar in the presence of Axis Bank authorities.