COVID-19 relief for match factory workers

Match factory workers who have registered themselves with Employees State Insurance Corporation have been asked to submit their Aadhaar number, bank account number and ESI number for getting COVID-19 relief of ₹2,000.

As the Chief Minister had announced that an ex-gratia of ₹ 2,000 would be given to the match factory workers registered with Employees State Insurance Corporation as COVID-19 relief, compiling names of those workers, their Aadhaar number, bank account number and ESI number is going on in the Office of Joint Director of Health and Industrial Safety, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi since June 24 last.

ESI-registered workers, who are yet to furnish these details with their management, should immediately submit the particulars required and the managements in turn should verify and hand it over to the Office of Joint Director of Health and Industrial Safety, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi within a week so that the relief can be disbursed without further delay, said K. Niraimathi, Joint Director of Health and Industrial Safety, Tirunelveli in a statement.