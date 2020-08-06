COVID-19 relief for match factory workers

Match factory workers who have registered themselves with Employees State Insurance Corporation have been asked to submit their Aadhaar number, bank account number and ESI number for getting COVID-19 relief of ₹2,000.
As the Chief Minister had announced that an ex-gratia of ₹ 2,000 would be given to the match factory workers registered with Employees State Insurance Corporation as COVID-19 relief, compiling names of those workers, their Aadhaar number, bank account number and ESI number is going on in the Office of Joint Director of Health and Industrial Safety, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi since June 24 last.
ESI-registered workers, who are yet to furnish these details with their management, should immediately submit the particulars required and the managements in turn should verify and hand it over to the Office of Joint Director of Health and Industrial Safety, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi within a week so that the relief can be disbursed without further delay, said K. Niraimathi, Joint Director of Health and Industrial Safety, Tirunelveli in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath