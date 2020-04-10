‘Distribute essentials through officials’

With distribution of relief materials to the poor by office-bearers of political parties and individuals increasing everyday, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has urged them to give assistance in a regulated manner through the official machinery.

In a press release, she said the district administration was taking a range of steps to ensure proper distribution of essentials to the poor during the lockdown besides ensuring uninterrupted supply of vegetables, medicines and other products in a regulated manner. Though the public have been asked to remain indoors during the lockdown to check the spread of the pandemic, they are allowed to visit the market to buy essentials while keeping minimum physical distance.

Since the aerosol from the affected person through sneezing or coughing would affect others standing nearby, the government is advocating ‘physical distancing’ to be maintained in places where people would gather to buy essential commodities. As the government has fully understood that the poor had been hit hard due to the lockdown and consequent unemployment, they are being given cash relief and free essentials.

In a bid to help the poor further, political parties and individuals are distributing grocery items and vegetables to the needy, which should be done in a regulated manner. Since there is no physical distancing during these distribution, those who distribute relief materials should approach the tahsildar concerned so that officials would regulate the distribution with due protection.

Those who want to distribute groceries and other essential items should register it by calling toll-free 1077 which will enable the officials to distribute the materials to the beneficiaries in an orderly manner by involving the volunteers. Else, it will attract legal action against the event organisers as prohibitory orders are in force, Ms. Shilpa said.