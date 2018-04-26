Relief sought from TANGEDCO

The father of a girl, who died after coming in contact with a live wire, had approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a compensation of ₹30 lakh.
Pugalenthi of Madurai said that there was an unsteady electric pole near his residence in East Santhaipettai. Several representations were made to the TANGEDCO at Theppakulam division to repair the pole. But no action was initiated towards the repair. On the fateful day in 2017, the electric pole fell on Pandeeswari, his daughter, who was playing on the streets. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved. It was the negligence on the part of the TANGEDCO which killed the girl, he said. Justice M.S.Ramesh, hearing the plea, directed notice to the electricity board.
