Relief sought for injured worker’s family

30 July 2020 20:52 IST

Seeking compensation for the family of a woman contract sanitary worker, who suffered grievous injury in the right hand even as she was working in a micro compost centre, sanitary workers struck work on Thursday.

While, working in the micro compost centre at NGO ‘B’ Colony, the right hand of worker Bagyalakshmi, 43, got mutilated on Tuesday. She was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Seeking relief of ₹25 lakh to her family and government job to a family member, sanitary workers struck work on Wednesday and Thursday. They said the corporation should bear all medical expenses of the victim besides ensuring monthly salary of ₹30,000 per sanitary worker.

The workers, with the backing of a few caste outfits, continued their protest on the Melapalayam Zone Office of Tirunelveli Corporation on Wednesday. After staging dharna there, they came to the Collectorate where they were stopped by the policemen.

Following a brief commotion, their representatives were allowed to submit a petition at the Collector’s office.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bagyalakshmi’s husband Palanisamy filed a complaint with the Perumalpuram police in connection with the accident.

Corporation officials said the short-staffed urban local body had outsourced the garbage collection work due to shortage of manpower and the corporation could not be held responsible for this accident.