Relief measures from Madurai sent through helicopters to flood affected areas

December 20, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Madurai

Relief materials from various districts were collected and sent from Madurai to flood-affected areas of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Tuesday through two Indian Air Force helicopters. The relief items, collected from Tiruchi, Salem, Erode, Namakkal and Tiruppur districts, were packed in Madurai by over 300 personnel of the Corporation, Rural Development and Disaster Management Departments. The items include biscuit packets, water bottles, bread packets, milk powder, rice, wheat flour, bed sheets, match boxes, candles, napkins and mosquito nets, among others. Another set of materials would be sent to the remaining areas through two helicopters of Indian Coast Guard and the Navy. Further, 6,000 food packets were sent to the flood-affected areas of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district through the food safety department.