Madurai

Relief materials handed over

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and Collector K. Senthil Raj hand over relief to people who lost their homes in a fire mishap at Pandukari in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan on Wednesday handed over relief to seven families which lost their houses in a fire accident on October 14.

The members of the affected families staged a protest on the Collectorate premises on Monday. Subsequently, Ms. Geetha and Collector K. Senthil Raj handed over the relief to them.

While ₹5,000 each was given to five families that had lost their homes in the fire accident, two families received ₹4,100 each as their houses were partly damaged. Moreover, grocery items and dresses were also given to the affected families.

Ms. Geetha informed that the affected families would be given permanent houses.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 7:46:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/relief-materials-handed-over/article37094095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY