Relief materials handed over

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan on Wednesday handed over relief to seven families which lost their houses in a fire accident on October 14.

The members of the affected families staged a protest on the Collectorate premises on Monday. Subsequently, Ms. Geetha and Collector K. Senthil Raj handed over the relief to them.

While ₹5,000 each was given to five families that had lost their homes in the fire accident, two families received ₹4,100 each as their houses were partly damaged. Moreover, grocery items and dresses were also given to the affected families.

Ms. Geetha informed that the affected families would be given permanent houses.