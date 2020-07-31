Relief materials distributed

Deputy Commissioner-Traffic K. Sugumaran distributing essential goods to the needy in Madurai on Friday.

31 July 2020 21:55 IST

Madurai

City Traffic Police on Friday distributed free dry rations to needy autorickshaw drivers and street vendors so that they can tide over the lockdown hardship. Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic K. Sugumaran distributed the essential commodities to 170 persons in the presence of Kotak Life Insurance officials who sponsored the goods. Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Joseph Nixon said all traffic police stations in the city selected the most deserving among the auto drivers and street vendors. Some of the aged auto drivers and street vendors were given bags of essential goods worth ₹1,200 each, he said.

Advertising

Advertising