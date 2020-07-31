Madurai

Relief materials distributed

Deputy Commissioner-Traffic K. Sugumaran distributing essential goods to the needy in Madurai on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner-Traffic K. Sugumaran distributing essential goods to the needy in Madurai on Friday.  

Madurai

City Traffic Police on Friday distributed free dry rations to needy autorickshaw drivers and street vendors so that they can tide over the lockdown hardship. Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic K. Sugumaran distributed the essential commodities to 170 persons in the presence of Kotak Life Insurance officials who sponsored the goods. Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Joseph Nixon said all traffic police stations in the city selected the most deserving among the auto drivers and street vendors. Some of the aged auto drivers and street vendors were given bags of essential goods worth ₹1,200 each, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 9:56:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/relief-materials-distributed/article32242841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY