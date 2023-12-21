Relief materials being airlifted from Madurai to flood-hit Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi

December 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

In the wake of the unprecedented rain in the southern parts of the State, particularly Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi disticts, and the resultant flood, relief materials sent from across the State are being routed to the affected places through Madurai.

With many areas inundated with water entering houses, people are being rescued by boats, helicopters and other means. Since Tuesday, relief materials sourced from various districts such as Tiruchi, Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore were being collected and packed from Madurai to be sent through helicopters of Indian Air Force, Coast Guard and Navy to the affected people in inaccessible areas.

The helicopters are being used to drop cooked food, napkins and groceries to the people stuck in those areas. The food is prepared in Madurai under the supervision of Collector M.S. Sangeetha.

According to an official, about 10,780 kg of relief materials were airlifted from Madurai on Tuesday, 12,300 kg of materials on Wednesday, and 6,080 kg of materials on Thursday from Madurai airport to be dropped to people at the affected areas of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

Two ALH helicopters of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also continue to ferry essential food supplies provided by the State government. They are dropped in areas that remain cut off due to inundation.

On Thursday, ICG Disaster relief teams and ALH helicopter assisted in relief measures at Punnaikarai and other area in Thoothukudi district. Indian Coast Guard has deployed more than 250 personnel and its ferries and aircraft for the relief efforts in Thoothukudi and adjoining areas.