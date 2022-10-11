Relief handed over to the family

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi handed over the solatium of Rs. 3 lakh each to the family of 6 persons from Siluvaipatti near here, who were washed away at the Kollidam in Thanjavur district recently.

When a group of people from Siluvaipatti had gone to Poondi in Thanjavur district recently to offer special prayers in the church, some of them took bath in the Kollidam. As six of them – Charles, Prithviraj, Thaveethu Raja, Hermus, Praveen and Eesak - were washed away in the river, the State Government announced a solatium of Rs. 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased, which was handed over to them on Tuesday.

Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kanimozhi also handed over the solatium to the family of sailor Stanley, who drowned in the high seas off Maldives when the coastal sailing vessel drowned.