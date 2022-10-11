Relief handed over to the family

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

Member of Parliament Kanimozhi handed over the solatium of Rs. 3 lakh each to the family of 6 persons from Siluvaipatti near here, who were washed away at the Kollidam in Thanjavur district recently.

When a group of people from Siluvaipatti had gone to Poondi in Thanjavur district recently to offer special prayers in the church, some of them took bath in the Kollidam. As six of them – Charles, Prithviraj, Thaveethu Raja, Hermus, Praveen and Eesak - were washed away in the river, the State Government announced a solatium of Rs. 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased, which was handed over to them on Tuesday.

 Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kanimozhi also handed over the solatium to the family of sailor Stanley, who drowned in the high seas off Maldives when the coastal sailing vessel drowned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app