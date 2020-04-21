Relief for 824 folk artistes

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday said essential commodities, including vegetables and grocery items, were distributed through 161 vehicles across the district including Kodaikanal Municipality.

Presiding over a disaster management review meeting at the Collectorate here, she said the pandemic had resulted in a national lock down and curfew until May 3. The objective was to ensure that social distancing was maintained and people stayed indoors, which would facilitate breaking the infection chain.

For the benefit of residents, officials had organised delivery of essential commodities at the door step/streets and other designated locations.

Reeling out statistics, she said 85 vehicles were deployed within Corporation limits, Kodaikanal (17), Palani (7), Oddanchatram (3). Forty-nine vehicles criss-crossed town panchayats and panchayats thus covering all pockets.

Around 17,000 people from containment zones continued to be under medical surveillance .

Pat for officials

Appreciating officials for their commendable work in delivering the government's cash relief to beneficiaries in record time, the Collector said ₹1,000 had been distributed to 98 % of the eligible persons at their doorstep.

Likewise, delivery of essential commodities had also been made to 91% of ration cardholders through PDS outlets in the district.

As many as 3,481 autodrivers (72%) had received cash relief. So far, only 36 % of construction workers numbering 17,095 had received the cash. However, 65% of registered road side vendors with the civic body had received the cash relief. Soon, 978 priests registered with the welfare board and another 824 folk artistes would get the benefit, she said.