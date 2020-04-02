Relief distribution begins in districts

Distribution of COVID-19 relief of ₹1,000 in cash and free rice, sugar, dhal and cooking oil to 6,77,982 ration cardholders in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts began on Thursday.

While 3,73,849 cardholders would get relief and free essential commodities through 697 ration shops in Tirunelveli district, 507 PDS outlets would distribute assistance to 3,04,133 cardholders in Tenkasi by April 16. Cardholders, who were unable to buy essential commodities for March, could make their purchase along with the free hampers.

Though there were initial hiccups in regulating the impatient cardholders in some ration shops, policemen deployed near the outlets ensured physical distancing. The beneficiaries waited inside circles drawn at an equal distance of one metre.

Interestingly, a good number of shops had made seating arrangements. The cardholders patiently sat on chairs and waited for their turn to receive the relief. As reports of the arrangement spread on social media, the laudable system was followed in more shops in the district.

Since Melapalayam had been declared as ‘containment zone’ after 16 residents of the area tested positive for COVID– 19, the cash and essential commodities would be distributed at the doorstep of the cardholders soon.

In all ration shops, salesmen were provided with mask, gloves and hand sanitiser. The maximum number of cardholders per day to get the relief was capped at 100.

In Thoothukudi, distribution of relief to 4,80,602 cardholders began through 957 ration shops.

In Kanniyakumari district, 5,42,986 cardholders would receive relief.