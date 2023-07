July 26, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Wednesday handed over relief assistance to families of two workers who were killed in a fire accident at an amorces manufacturing unit at Vembakottai on Tuesday.

The Minister handed over cheques of ₹3 lakh each to the families of S. Balasaraswathi and R. Murugeswari, from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the presence of Collector V.P. Jayaseelan. District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar was present.