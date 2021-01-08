Relentless rains leave problems in their wake

Residential areas and paddy fields inaundated in many places

Several streets in the city were inundated and standing paddy crop was submerged across the district following the heavy downpour witnessed on Thursday night and incessant showers on Friday.

Residents faced severe hardship in wading through stagnant knee-deep water at Balamurugan Nagar of Officers Colony. S. Easwaran, a resident, said water overflowed from a channel connecting Mudakathan and Sellur tanks. “The channel was choked with garbage. After the heavy downpour, rainwater flooded the streets,” he said.

Similarly, water overflowed from a garbage-choked channel onto the streets of Koodal Nagar. “Had the channels been cleared before the rainy season, such a problem would not have arisen at all,” said P. Gopi, a resident.

Water logging was reported in several low-lying areas across the city. Several streets that were riddled with potholes and craters were filled with rainwater, making it difficult for vehicle users.

Paddy fields were submerged under rainwater across the district, causing concern for farmers. An official from the Agricultural Department said paddy fields at Madurai East, Madurai West, Chellampatti, Tirupparankundram, Vadipatti and Melur blocks were inundated.

M. Tirupati, a farmer from Kulamangalam, said that in most fields the paddy crop was at a matured stage and was ready for harvest in a few days. “The government must give compensation to farmers whose crop has been damaged due to the rains,” he said.