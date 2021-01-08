Relentless rains leave problems in their wake

Several streets in the city were inundated and standing paddy crop was submerged across the district following the heavy downpour witnessed on Thursday night and incessant showers on Friday.
Residents faced severe hardship in wading through stagnant knee-deep water at Balamurugan Nagar of Officers Colony. S. Easwaran, a resident, said water overflowed from a channel connecting Mudakathan and Sellur tanks. “The channel was choked with garbage. After the heavy downpour, rainwater flooded the streets,” he said.
Similarly, water overflowed from a garbage-choked channel onto the streets of Koodal Nagar. “Had the channels been cleared before the rainy season, such a problem would not have arisen at all,” said P. Gopi, a resident.
Water logging was reported in several low-lying areas across the city. Several streets that were riddled with potholes and craters were filled with rainwater, making it difficult for vehicle users.
Paddy fields were submerged under rainwater across the district, causing concern for farmers. An official from the Agricultural Department said paddy fields at Madurai East, Madurai West, Chellampatti, Tirupparankundram, Vadipatti and Melur blocks were inundated.
M. Tirupati, a farmer from Kulamangalam, said that in most fields the paddy crop was at a matured stage and was ready for harvest in a few days. “The government must give compensation to farmers whose crop has been damaged due to the rains,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath