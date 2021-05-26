Release water into canal, say farmers

Madurai

26 May 2021 18:50 IST

Farmers of Usilampatti Taluk 58 Villages Irrigation Farmers’ Association and P. V. Kathiravan, State Secretary of All India Forward Bloc have petitioned the Collector here on Tuesday requesting release of water from Vaigai dam through the 58-Canal scheme to Usilampatti region, as the catchment areas of Mullaperiyar and Vaigai dams are receiving good rains.

O. Sivaprakasam, secretary of the association, said that after several decades of struggle, the 58-Canal Scheme could be completed in 2018. Water was released through the canal on a trial basis the same year and in 2019. But it was only in 2020 that the water released through the canal filled 22 tanks of the 33 system tanks.

Water supplied through the canal could irrigate 6,000 acres of farmlands which supported the livelihood of around 4,000 farmers and agricultural labourers. When the water filled the system tanks, it helped in increasing the groundwater level. Hence, water must be released into the canal soon, he said.