‘Release water from Vaigai through Nilaiyur channel for irrigation’

Farmers and officials attending the online grievance day meeting at Tallakulam in the city on Tuesday.

13 October 2020 21:57 IST

Madurai

A section of farmers from Tirupparankundram block urged the district administration to release water from the Vaigai through Nilaiyur channel to fill the system tanks for undertaking cultivation during the online grievance meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by Collector T.G. Vinay was the first farmers' grievance meeting conducted in the district since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers from the 13 blocks took part in the online meeting.

Sethu, a farmer from Tirupparankundram block, said that the groundwater level in their block was depleting and all the tanks were dry without water. “By releasing water for irrigation, the groundwater level will increase and the farmers can also undertake cultivation,” he said.

There were several irregularities in the distribution of water for irrigation by Public Works Department (PWD) officials, said S. Dharmaraj, a farmer from Karuppayurani.

“The PWD officials are releasing excess water for areas where the requirement is lower. Similarly, they are releasing less water for areas where the requirement is higher,” he added. The Collector said that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

The PWD officials are releasing excess water when compared to last year, said Rajamanickam, a farmer from Melur block.

Many private establishments were not giving printed receipts to farmers who purchase agricultural commodities, said Kumarasamy, a farmer from Alanganallur block. Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan said that the officials will inspect the shops and take immediate action against such private establishments.

Many farmers complained that water for irrigation did not reach tail-end areas.

Ramar, a farmer from Chellampatti block, said that there was a need to establish more number of Direct Procurement Centres (DPC) for paddy in their block as harvest for kuruvai season was under way. The Collector said that the officials will inspect and accordingly introduce more number of DPCs.

Farmers from Vadipatti block alone couldn't participate in the online meeting due to a technical glitch and the Collector asked them to submit their petitions to agricultural department officials.