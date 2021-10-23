‘Release the two Sri Lankan fishermen’

Rameswaram

23 October 2021 21:24 IST

It is time for both governments to hold talks: associations

Appealing to the Central government to immediately direct the authorities concerned to release two fishermen from Sri Lanka detained under te charges of having allegedly crossed the territorial waters two days ago, the Thangachimadam fishermen urged both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments to hold talks and bring an end to the insecurity experienced by them while fishing in the Palk Bay area here on Saturday.

Various fishermen associations staged a protest here condemning the death of a fisherman Raj Kiran (30) of Kottaipattinam, a few days ago allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel. It was charged that the Lankan authorities had dashed against the boat and it capsized. In the incident, three fishermen from Pudukottai district had drowned. Fortunately, two survived, while Raj Kiran died.

Demanding the Sri Lankan Navy personnel to stop harassing them under the guise of violating the IMBL, the fishermen shouted slogans against them and sought both the Union and State governments to come to their rescue. “At a time, when our survival is under big threat, such humiliation and harassment has led to depression. We are in a state of insecurity. We feel let down by our governments,” said Sesu Raja, a fishermen leader association.

He further said that the governments should allow the fishermen to perform their duty without any fear. “Neither Sri Lankan nor Indian fishermen should feel insecure...” Two days ago, the Indian authorities had reportedly detained two fishermen from Lanka...We want them to be freed immediately,” Mr Sesu Raja told The Hindu over telephone from Pamban.