Release prisoners who served more than 20 years in jail, says Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi

October 29, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu government should adopt a resolution in the Assembly to release prisoners who had served more than 20 years in various prisons in the State, said former Nagapattinam MLA and general secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) Thamimun Ansari. 

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr Ansari said, “Irrespective of the inmates’ religion and caste, they should be released from the prison on humanitarian grounds.”

Further, condemning the Union government for abstaining from UN vote in Israel-Hamas conflict, he said, “India for a very long time supported Palestine but the present government prefers to go with Israel.” This preferential attitude was against public sentiment, he said.  

On the State government’s announcement on constructing Manimandapam at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram, he said it was a long-pending demand of people, and it would ease the commotion during time of celebration.  

