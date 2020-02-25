Release pension benefits to centenarian: HC

Madurai

Bringing relief to a centenarian, who served as a Tamil Pandit from 1944 to 1964, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the State government to release his pension benefits within two weeks so that he could enjoy the fruits in his lifetime.

Hearing the petition filed by K. Srinivasan of Virudhunagar who served as a Tamil Pandit in various aided schools till the post was abolished in 1964, Justice J. Nisha Banu directed the State to release the pension benefits of the 100-year-old man.

The petitioner moved the court after several of his representations seeking disbursement of pension were rejected by the State. The stumbling block for him was the fact that he was unable to produce relevant records to prove his employment except for Service Certificates provided by schools where he worked.

The court observed that under the Tamil Nadu non-Government Teachers Pension Rules, a teacher was eligible for pension if he/she was discharged from service due to abolition of the post.

Taking into account that the petitioner was a centenarian and the documents relating to his service were not traceable, the court directed the authorities concerned to consider the case of the petitioner sympathetically based on the documents produced by him.