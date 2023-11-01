Release of water from Sothuparai dam in Theni district begins

November 01, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Theni

Water release for irrigating 2,856 acres of land in Theni district and to cater to drinking water needs of Periyakulam town began from Sothuparai dam on Wednesday.

Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana formally inaugurated the water release from the dam constructed across Varagha River in Thenkarai village in Periyakulam taluk.

The release planned for 136 days will help farmers to take up cultivation on 1,825 acres of old wetland, where paddy is cultivated, and 1,040 acres of dry land. Water will be released for irrigation and for drinking water requirements till March 15, 2024.

Depending upon the water storage and inflow, 30 cusecs of water will be released for 45 days till 15 December and 27 cusecs for 31 days from December 16 to January 15, 2024. Thereafter, the release will be reduced to 25 cusecs for 60 days from January 16, 2024 till March 15, 2024. A total of 318.56 mcft of water will be released in 136 days.

Stating that the quantum and period of water release would depend on the water storage and inflow to the dam, the Collector appealed to the farmers to judiciously make use of the available water and get higher yield of crops using irrigation management techniques.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Manjalar Basin), Soundaram, Periyakulam Municipal Chairperson Sumitha Sivakumar, Periyakulam Panchayat Union Chairman Thangavel, Thenkarai Panchayat President Nagaraj, Periyakulam Tahsildar Arjunan, Assistant Executive Engineer Rajasekaran and farmers were present on the occasion.

