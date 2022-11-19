Release of Rajiv Gandhi assassins is hurting for the Congress, says MP

November 19, 2022 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

It is hurting for the Congress that the seven assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had been released from incarceration, said the party’s Virudhunagar MP, Manickam Tagore, here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after distributing sewing machines and other welfare assistance to people belonging to economically weaker sections in his constituency to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi was a big blot on the nation. It was unfortunate that the Supreme Court had ordered the release of the assassins.

“When people still condole the tragic death of Rajiv Gandhi, celebrating the release of his assassins is regrettable.. Whoever welcomed the release verdict is also hurting the Congress,” Mr. Tagore said.

On BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu, the MP said the party could never win elections in this State. “The people here are intelligent and know the deceitful acts of BJP leaders. What worked for them in some States in the North cannot be replicated in this part of the country. People need not bother about the ‘noise’ it makes,” he said.

On intra-party feud in Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and clashes, he said the high command would take action against the functionaries who spoke against the party’s policies.

Taking a dig at Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman for his ‘irresponsible’ speech against late Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi and his family members, Mr. Tagore said NTK claimed itself to be the voice of Tamils when it is not.

The Congress would win a landslide victory in the ensuing general elections in Gujarat. This would be the beginning of the end for the BJP, he said.

The BJP opened bank accounts for BPL (below poverty line) category people, on the premise that it would help the needy and it would be a transparent system. However, the account holders were being harassed by bankers for not maintaining the minimum balance. Whenever the beneficiaries received 100-day MGNREGA wages or Old Age Pension, they were penalised for not having the minimum balance, the MP alleged and said he would raise the issue in Lok Sabha.