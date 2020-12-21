‘Release Manimuthar dam water in second reach also’

Farmers appeal to administration to help save standing paddy crop

TIRUNELVELI

Even as water from Manimuthar dam is being released to facilitate farming operations in the third and the fourth reaches of the reservoir, a group of agriculturists from the second reach have appealed to the district administration to release water to their farms also to save the standing crop, paddy.

In their petition submitted on Monday during the weekly grievance redressal meet, the farmers having their ranches under Manimuthar dam’s second reach irrigation area said 445 cusecs of water from the largest reservoir of the district was being discharged since December 9 to irrigate the crops cultivated under the third and fourth reaches of the dam. Since water level in the dam had moved up to 110 feet now against its maximum capacity of 118 feet, water should be released in the second reach also as the farmers of this area had cultivated paddy on 4,000 acres.

“With the water we got in the recent rains and also anticipating release of water from Manimuthar Dam, we’ve cultivated paddy. The one-month-old crop is badly craving for water as there was no water in the irrigation tank. Hence, water should be released from Manimuthar dam in the second reach also to save the standing crop,” farmer A. Madasamy of Singikulam.

Petition against stone quarry

A group of villagers from Vijayapathi submitted petition against a stone quarry functioning illegally near their village. The petitioners said the explosives being used in the stone quarries liberally had caused cracks in the walls of good number of houses in the village. Though the government had banned the operation of stone quarries within 5 km from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project as the explosives used to blast the rocks would affect the reactor building, these stone quarries were functioning illegally.

“Since the illegal operation of the stone quarries near Vijayapathi and Idinthakarai villages are posing serious threat to the residents living nearby, stone quarrying in this area should be banned permanently,” the petitioners said.