‘Release all Rajiv assassination case convicts’

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
September 14, 2022 00:20 IST

Members of human rights organisations here on Tuesday urged the State government to take steps to release the remaining six convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to release Perarivalan. In 2018, a resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu government recommending to the Governor that the seven life convicts in the assassination case be released under Article 161.

Addressing mediapersons, advocate John Vincent of People’s Union for Civil Liberties said the Supreme Court invoked the extraordinary powers to release Perarivalan. To ask the other convicts — Murugan, Santhan, Nalini, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran — to also approach the SC was not right. The government should take steps to release them, he said, and urged the government to take steps to release prisoners who were languishing in prisons for many years.

