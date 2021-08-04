Relaying of roads on an outlay of ₹6 crore begins

Tirunelveli

04 August 2021 19:32 IST

Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination camp and relaying of roads on an outlay of ₹6 crore at Panagudi in the district on Wednesday.

The Speaker inaugurated the re-laying of roads connecting Kavalkinaru and Mannpoththai, Vadakkankulam and Mela Kilaakkulam and Nakkaneri and Ooralvaaimozhi, all at a cost of ₹6 crore. He also inaugurated the vaccination camp at his native place, Lebbaikudiyiruppu near Panagudi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said 500 villagers would be covered in the vaccination camp, which would be organised in all villages in a phased manner so as to cover the entire population in Radhapuram Assembly constituency.

He also informed that the medical teams would soon visit the public at their doorstep to screen them for any ailments, especially for COVID-19 symptoms, as the exercise was launched recently by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Appavu who lauded the efforts of the doctors and the nurses during this pandemic, said that their sacrifices and their services to the public, would be recognised in appropriate manner by the Chief Minister.