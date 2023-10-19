Relay roads before onset of monsoon, say councillors

October 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Councillors cutting across party lines demanded the official machinery to expedite the civic works in the corporation at the council meeting here on Thursday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth was in the chair. The new Corporation Commissioner, L. Madhubalan, and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan were present.

MDMK councillor Baskaran said, “Around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, garbage is not cleared properly. The contractor says they mark absent for conservancy workers who do not turn up for work. The issue is not about marking absent, but about cleanliness,” he said. Because of improper garbage clearing, there is an all-pervading stench in the temple area, he said.

Councillor Vijaya Moushumi (DMK) of ward 32 said P T Rajan Road, the main throughfare, was in a bad shape. Though the officials said funds have been sanctioned and the road would be relaid two months ago, nothing happened. The Mayor said it would be done in a week’s time.

Many councillors raised the issue of bad condition of roads in their respective wards. The roads must be relaid before the onset of northeast monsoon, they said.

On collection of Service for User Charge (SUC), Congress councillor R. Swetha said people are confused over a Corporation notice. Though the Deputy Commissioner explained that the council had adopted a resolution in 2017, many members appealed to the Mayor to hold the collection of SUC until it was clarified.

The councillor said that when the public are burdened with numerous taxes, they expect matching services. The roads are bad, water is not supplied regularly and sewer lines are in a bad shape. It is unfair on the part of Corporation to collect tax after tax, she said.

At the start of the meeting, AIADMK councillors led by Solai Raja sought explanation from the Mayor for the reason to shift Commissioner K. J. Pradeep Kumar. “He joined only four months ago. It takes a minimum three months to get an understanding about the city. When he was set to start his worky, he was transferred.” he said. Condemning it, the AIADMK councillors staged a walkout. But the Mayor interrupted and said postings are done by the government.

The AIADMK councillors wanted the Corporation to pass a resolution to name the Tamukkam Grounds after Rani Mangammal and urged to install a statue for tyagis of Perungamanallur in Madurai city.

Senior DMK member and councillor Jayaram wanted the Corporation to condemn the Union government and pass a resolution for attempting to give away Railway Grounds at Arasaradi to a private party. Two days ago, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan had raised this issue.

Later, when The Hindu contacted, the Mayor said that the Corporation had laid new roads for a total length of about 600 km so far. Another 400 to 450 km roads would be laid. Vacancies in the post of Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and others would be filled. The old cement statue of Madurai’s first Mayor Muthu on Jail Road would be replaced with a bronze statue, she said.

