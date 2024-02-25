Relay hunger fast ends as DMK MLA promises to get CM’s appointment for Rameswaram fishermen

February 25, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The relay hunger fast by fishermen and their families ended here on Sunday after Ramanathapuram DMK MLA Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam promised to get them an appointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin soon.

The fast, which was being observed at Thangachimadam by the fishermen and their families since Saturday, came to an end on the second day.

The fishermen had boycotted work since February 17 to condemn the arrest and jail terms given by the Sri Lankan government to the fishermen. Five fishermen, including two boat drivers, were given six months to two years imprisonment, which came as a shock to the fisherfolk.

On February 2, 42 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching and jailed. Subsequently, when the case came up for hearing, the court freed 20 fishermen and ordered jail terms for three persons. In the second incident, where 19 fishermen were remanded in judicial custody, the court freed 17 and sentenced two for repeating the offences.

The fishermen announced indefinite boycott and stayed away from the sea from February 17. As a mark of protest, they also did not participate in the annual celebration at Katchatheevu St Antony’s Church festival held on February 23 and 24.

Under such circumstances, the DMK MLA visited the fishermen at the fast venue and impressed upon them to give up their agitation in the larger public interest.

He told media persons that he, along with Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, had already briefed the Chief Minister about the developments here. The Chief Minister would positively take up the matter with the Union government and take steps for the release of the jailed fishermen.

The MLA also promised to help the five families of the jailed fishermen to visit Sri Lanka and gave ₹10,000 to them.

When The Hindu contacted fishermen leader Jesu Raja, he said they would end the relay hunger fast. On returning to work, all fishers associations would meet on Monday and take a decision about it.

He hoped the Union and State governments would help them by holding talks with the Sri Lankan government and ensure a safe environment for the fisherfolk in the future as it involved their livelihood.

