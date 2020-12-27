‘Relax rules for conduct of jallikattu’

The Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Ilaignar Peravai has appealed to the State Government to relax some of the new standard operating procedures introduced for conduct of jallikattu.
Talking to reporters here on Sunday, its State founder president, GR. Karthi, said that some of the rules were rigid and owners of bulls would find it difficult to comply with.
All owners should get an opportunity to release their bulls in the jallikattu arena and the government should announce a new set of rules with relaxed conditions, he added.
Regarding the event at Avaniyapuram, Mr. Karthi said that the jallikattu should be conducted by including people from all community. “If a dispute arose among people from different groups, the State Government should conduct the event,” he added.
The Government has reduced the number of people who can accompany the bull-owners and the bull from five to one. And both should produce a COVID-19 negative certificates.
They would be given identity cards by the district administration and those without identity cards would not be allowed into the arena. The bull-owners should register 7 days prior to the date of conduct of the event and get the identity cards.
Similarly, bull-tamers should also produce their identity card. Spectators would be allowed in compliance with COVID-19 SOP.
COVID-19 negative certificate is must for officials and staff of all departments and organisers involved in conduct of the events.
