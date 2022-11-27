Relatives of murder victim demand compensation

November 27, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding compensation to the family of S. Lakshmi, 35, of Siluvathur, who was allegedly killed over a petty quarrel, her relatives picketed the Government Medical College Hospital here on Sunday.

According to Sanarpatti police, Lakshmi and her husband Sakthivel, 35, who were walking near the Primary Health Centre at Siluvathur, condemned the rash and negligent driving of P. Sivakumar, 40 of Siluvathur.

Sivakumar was infuriated over the comments and picked up a quarrel with the couple.

The situation escalated when the accused stabbed Lakshmi on her neck with a billhook. She was declared dead at Dindigul GH. Sanarpatti police booked Sakthivel under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him to judicial custody.

The relatives refused to accept the body and picketed the road in front of the hospital, demanding the State to provide compensation to her family. This caused traffic disruption for some time.

After All Women Police Station police held talks with the protesters, the protest was withdrawn.

