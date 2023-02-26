Relatives of dead nursing student protest demanding fair probe

February 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As the 19-year-old nursing student, who attempted to take her life away on February 21, died not responding to treatment, members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) picketed the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital on Tiruchi Road demanding a fair probe on Sunday.

According to police, the student identified as K. Karthika Jothi of Kethaiyarumbu near Oddanchatram, due to disputes among her roommates, jumped off from the third floor of a private college building in Oddanchatram.

“The deceased had sustained grievous injuries and multiple fractures and was treated at the critical unit of a private hospital in Oddanchatram. Despite it, she succumbed on Sunday. The body was later shifted to Dindigul GH for post-mortem,” said V. Baskaran, Superintendent of Police.

The relatives staged a protest in front of the private hospital on Dharapuram Road in Oddanchatram and raised slogans to take action against the college administration and demanded a fair probe.

AIDWA members demanded every student of the college to be interrogated and the Revenue Divisional Officer to probe into the girl’s death.

AIDWA State deputy secretary G. Rani, urban secretary Rajeshwari and others were present. Police rushed to the spot and held peace talks with the protesters who later dispersed.

The body was later handed over to the relatives, said the SP, adding that further investigations are under way.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)