Relatives block Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur road after youth’s murder

December 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A youth identified as Muthuperumal, 25, of Puliankulam village near Adichanallur in Srivaikuntam Taluk was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Perumalpuram police station limits on Sunday.

As news spread, the victim’s relatives blocked the arterial Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur road from 11 a.m. Tense moments prevailed as arguments broke out between motorists and agitators.

Superintendents of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and Silambarasan and their teams arrived at the spot. They explained the follow-up and the arrests made by the police following which the agitation was withdrawn. Traffic diversion was carried out at a couple of points on both sides due to the stir.

Meanwhile, the police said Muthuperumal, who was working in a private firm in Karungulam, was riding his bike near Johnson Nagar in Perumalpuram, when he was stopped and attacked by the gang. He died on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Vehicle checks at check-posts were intensified following the murder.

At Muneerpallam, when the check was under way, one of the three persons who were riding a bike escaped on seeing the police. The biker and pillion were nabbed. Probe revealed that the trio were from South Karaseri and they had a hand in the murder of Muthuperumal. A look out was on to secure the third suspect. Further investigation was on.

