Rejuvenation of 10 ooranies in city underway

Desilting underway at Sooravalimedu oorani at Harveypatti in Madurai.

19 September 2020 03:56 IST

Parks, walkways established along the bund of a few of them

Rejuvenation of ooranis (ponds) within the purview of Madurai Corporation is underway in full swing after a lull in the past few months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 33 ooranis in the city. The Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with a city-based firm, Hi Tech Arai, last year to revamp 10 ponds at a cost of ₹ 1.10 crore using the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of the organisation. Dhan Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, provides the technical assistance in renovation of these ponds.

The 10 ponds are Silayaneri oorani, Milagaranai oorani, Kottangulam oorani, Paaloorani, Kamban oorani, Uthangudi oorani, Kalludaiyaan oorani, Semboorani, Muthupatti Kalthaar oorani and Sooravalimedu oorani. Work is underway at seven ponds.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected Kalthaar oorani and Sooravalimedu oorani on Friday.

S. Elamuhil, Project Executive at the Centre for Urban Water Resources (CURE) at Dhan Foundation, said desilting, bund strengthening, clearing garbage from feeder channels and sapling planting along the bunds were all undertaken as part of the renovation. “Parks and walkways have also been established along the bund of a few ooranis,” he said.

Residents’ associations had been formed for each pond and the members would maintain the waterbodies, said Mr. Elamuhil. “The engagement of residents will help them have a sense of ownership over the ponds as they will protect them from degeneration,” he said.

Concurring with this viewpoint, S. Palraj, secretary of Sooravalimedu oorani Padugappu Vayalagam, said the residents were happy over rejuvenation of the oorani. “It will help in increasing the groundwater level in the nearby areas,” he said.

Apart from these 10 ooranis, several ponds are renovated with funds from other private organisations.

The Corporation Commissioner said the ooranis would act as rainwater harvesting structures and help in harnessing rainwater efficiently. “The Corporation is taking several measures towards rejuvenation of the waterbodies,” he said.