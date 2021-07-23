Reinstate Madurai Corporation officer, demands Annamalai

23 July 2021 21:05 IST

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday demanded that the State government immediately reinstate the Assistant Commissioner of Madurai Corporation who was removed from his post over a political row regarding a circular issued by him relating to the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to Madurai.

In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Bhagwat was a Z-Plus category protectee and that the officer had only followed the rules regarding the arrangements that need to be done for such persons.

“But the Tamil Nadu government has removed him from the post for carrying out his duties as per protocol. This is highly worrying and condemnable,” Mr. Annamalai said. He questioned whether the State government had a separate list of people based on which they decide on security needs to be given.

He asked if it was illegal to make adequate arrangements when people who belong to the high security category visit the State. “By removing the officer, what message is the government sending to the officials?,” he asked.

He claimed that even if an ordinary DMK leader travelled somewhere, government officials directly go to the spot and supervise road and other works.