Rehabilitation vital for patients undergoing spinal cord treatment, say doctors

March 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

A doctor’s job does not end with performing spinal cord surgeries, but continues in the rehabilitation of patients, said doctors at a Continuing Medical Education (CME)programme held here on Sunday.

The CME on ‘Comprehensive care of spinal trauma’ was jointly organised by Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA), Tamil Nadu Orthopaedic Association (TNOA), Madurai Orthopaedic Society and Devadoss Hospital.

Over 150 postgraduate students and orthopaedic surgeons from across the country participated, said TNOA president Singaravadivelu.

Speaking to reporters, S. Rajasekar, chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Spine Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, said at least 60% of the patients recovering from spinal injuries tend to suffer from permanent disabilities. They become completely dependent from the minute they meet with an accident which mostly occurs on roads.

“Their daily activities, right from passing urine to using their hands, becomes a Herculean task, and 80% of spinal cord injury victims in India fall under the age group of 25 and 45 years. They become a burden to families and before they die, the families go bankrupt,” said Dr. Devadoss. He said people from the disadvantaged sections of the society were the worst-affected since it was a long drawn out process to get a free wheelchair from the district administration.

Dr. Rajasekar said the real challenge lies in bringing the patients back to the mainstream by retransforming them as an earning member of the family. “Organised rehabilitation services are poor even in big cities. Rehabilitation is not just physiotherapy, but providing support mentally, for better urological and sexual functions as well as preventing further complications, which need to be instilled in young surgeons so that they can provide comprehensive care,” he added.

Ram Chaddha, president-Elect, IOA, said when work-from-home options are becoming popular, neurologically-challenged patients in wheelchairs should be accommodated in the workforce.

The doctors opined that the State government’s efforts in making public buildings, roads, transport and infrastructure differently abled friendly is the need of the hour.

CME’s organising chairman Satish Devadoss and others were present.