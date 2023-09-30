Rehabilitation programme for offenders working well in Thoothukudi district, says SP

September 30, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Counselling offered to law offenders through psychologists and other legal experts has helped to reduce heinous crimes by 24% in Thoothukudi district, according to Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan.

Speaking at a function, Pudiya Paathai (new path), organised by the police department, he said the programme was conceived with the aim of helping law offenders to correct and rehabilitate themselves. By examining the case and interacting with them through experts, there has been a little, but steady improvement. The attitude, circumstances and anger of the offenders appeared to have been be major factors in the crimes.

Psychiatrist Sivasailam, legal advisor Rajesh Kanna and other resource persons, who were engaged in counselling, said the offenders often attributed their crimes to a sense of dejection. In some cases, they had previous motives and inclined to take revenge under the influence of alcohol.

There were also incidents that took place due to intake of drugs. The counsellors, after listening to the offenders, suggested a few ways to move to the right path. Every Saturday, the experts held counselling sessions with them and rendered them suggestions and, in some cases solutions, the SP said.

He hoped that education and timely intervention would help them start a new life.

The mental health experts also said that when crime rate started falling, the enforcement agencies might dedicate their time for other works in the department. For instance, the police were able to file charge sheet well within the time frame in the VAO murder case. Murppanadu police filed the charge sheet against the two accused within 57 days and the life sentence was awarded within 143 days.

Any major cases that were reported in the district over the last 18 months, police had been able to file FIRs and arrest the accused. Be it related to the POCSO Act, or murder, or with smuggling of narcotics.

Recently, 32 people, who were on bail, were given counselling at Thenpaham police station in the district and there was tangible improvement as they cooperated well. “We are closely watching them and there has been a change in their attitude,” he said.

The accused were unaware of many government schemes that would help them enhance their economic situation. Similarly, the legal experts also gave an outline of the consequences of committing murder, indulging in crimes against girl children/women and smuggling narcotics substances and the punishment under the NDPS Act and the POCSO Act, among others.

The SP said that this was just a beginning and he appealed to law offenders to step out of their preconceived mindset to retaliate against their enemies and instead start a new chapter for themselves.

A 38-year-old man, who had attacked his neighbour over a property dispute nine months ago and was in prison as remand prisoner, said the counselling by police and mental health experts helped him to understand the issue. “I have amicably resolved the case as per the law.”