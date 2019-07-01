Regulation of train service

TIRUNELVELI

Due to line block in connection with engineering work in Madurai division during the month of July 2019, the following changes are made in train services:

Train Number 76830 Karaikudi – Tiruchi passenger scheduled to leave Karaikudi at 6.50 a.m. will be advanced to leave Karaikudi at 6.20 a.m. from July 2 to 28 (except 8th, 15th and 22nd July – Mondays).

Train Number 76807 Tiruchi – Manamadurai passenger scheduled to leave Tiruchi at 10.05 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave Tiruchi at 10.55 a.m. from July 2 to 5, July 9 to 12, July 16 to 19 and July 23 to 26.

Train Number 76807 Tiruchi – Manamadurai passenger will be fully cancelled on July 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Train Number 76840 Karaikudi – Tiruchi passenger scheduled to leave Karaikudi at 9.40 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave Karaikudi at 12 noon on July 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Train Number 56723 / 56722 Madurai – Rameswaram – Madurai passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Mandapam and Rameswaram July 22 to 31 (except July 28).

Train Number 56319 / 56320 Ngercoil – Coimbatore – Nagercoil passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Dindigul – Virudhunagar – Dindigul from July 2 to 31 (except Thursdays).

Train Number 56769 / 56770 Palakkad – Tiruchendur – Palakkad passenger will be partially cancelled between Dindigul – Tirunelveli – Dindigul from July 2 to 31 (except 2nd, 5th, 9th, 12th, 16th, 19th, 23rd, 26th and 30th July 2019).

Train Number 56770 Tiruchendur – Palakkad passenger scheduled to leave Madurai at 4.05 p.m. will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 6.45 p.m. and will be partially cancelled between Madurai – Tirunelveli – Madurai on 2nd, 5th, 9th, 12th, 16th, 19th, 23rd, 26th and 30th July 2019.

Train Number 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur express will be handed over to Thiruvananthapuram at 9.35 p.m. Accordingly Train Number 16129 Chennai Egmore – Thoothukudi link express will reach Thoothukudi late by 80 minutes from July 2 to 31 except Thursdays.

Train Number 56624 Madurai – Palani passenger scheduled to leave Madurai at 7.45 a.m. will be advanced to leave Madurai at 7.15 a.m. from July 2 to 31.

Train Number 56826 Tirunelveli – Erode passenger will be handed over to Salem division at Dindigul point late by 120 minutes from July 2 to 31 (except 10th, 14th, 15th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 28th and 29th July 2019).

Train Number 56822 / 56821 Tirunelveli – Mayiladuturai – Tirunelveli passenger trains will be partially cancelled between Dindigul – Tiruchi – Dindigul from July 2 to 31 (except 10th, 14th, 15th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 28th and 29th July 2019).

Train Number 56734 Shencottai – Madurai passenger will arrive Madurai late by 60 minutes on July 2 and 3.

Train Number 56735 Madurai – Shencottai passenger will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar – Madurai from July 13 to 31 (except Thursdays).