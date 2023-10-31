Regulate vehicles entering Gandhi Market in Dindigul, say councillors

October 31, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Corporation council meeting on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes on issues such as corruption and delay in execution of underground drainage works and road-laying works in Dindigul.

Mayor J. Illamathi presided over the meeting in the presence of Commissioner Ravichandran and Deputy Mayor Rajappa.

During question hour, the Mayor objected to the T-shirt worn by BJP councillor Dhanapal. “The attire, which has photographs printed on it shows drainage flowing and poor roads. This is not in good taste. Such a display shows the civic administration in bad light,” she said.

However, justifying his attire, the BJP councillor said that despite several reminders and appeals to the civic administration on the works to be executed in his ward-14, officials had done nothing over the last two years. “Hence, I am wearing this to show my protest.”

Intervening, the Mayor said that many works were done in Ward 14, with a few more were in the pipeline, and funds were being allotted. She hoped that the councillor would behave without seeking political mileage.

At this juncture, DMK councillor John Peter stood up and displayed a billboard which had the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a statement in Tamil: “₹7.50 lakh crore Bharat Uzhal Nayagan”. Quoting the CAG report and a few other media reports, the DMK member said the BJP councillor should speak on the subject at the council and avoid such political gimmicks.

As he continued to display the billboard, the BJP councillor objected and, for sometime, nothing was audible.

Later, a majority of the councillors wanted the officials to regulate entry of vehicles inside Gandhi Market. The officials gave an assurance that it would be set right within a fortnight. The councillors also pointed to unauthorised toll collection from vehicles.

Study centre for students

DMK councillor Anandan wanted the Corporation to choose a space for students to sit and study. Madurai Corporation has set up a vast area in the public park and Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan had also developed a centre near the Corporation swimming pool, where students were able to sit and prepare for competitive exams. ‘

The Mayor said that she would definitely accord priority and find a space after obtaining necessary approval from the government.

CPI(M) councillor Ganesan wanted a library to be established in R M Colony and councillor Jothi Basu urged the civic administration to start giving jobs to economically weaker sections under the urban rehabilitation programme.

The officials said that roads were being laid in the city. The UGD works were also being finished in many wards and were in different stages of completion in other locations.