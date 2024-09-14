ADVERTISEMENT

Regulate traffic, parking along Melur road: HC

Published - September 14, 2024 07:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Oomachikulam, to regulate parking of vehicles and traffic along Melur road in Madurai.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities to install a speed-breaker on the three road intersection near Bharathi Nagar in Othakadai along Melur road.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police to ensure that the parking of vehicles along Melur road, particularly on the south of the High Court campus till the Agricultural College and Research Institute, was regulated and ensure that it does not hinder the free flow of traffic.

The court directed the removal of the advertisement boards put up by the shop owners on both sides of the road. If there was any unauthorised parking, the police are at liberty to remove it and take appropriate action in accordance with law, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

