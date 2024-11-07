Regulate supply of commodities to fair price shops, say employees

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Tamil Nadu Fair Price Employees’ Welfare Association staged a protest here on Thursday with a demand to regulate supply of commodities to fair price shops operating under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the State.

K. Balasubramanian, honorary president of the association, said that commodities such as rice and sugar which were supplied to the PDS outlets from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation warehouse were not in right measurements. “With the previous month’s sales, officials assume that the sales would remain the same every month. But, more people could buy items in the next month. In such cases, employees have to deny them those items,” he added.

To avert these issues, food items can be sold in packets as in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, he said.

Moreover, Provident Fund (PF) accounts of more than 25,000 employees attached to the PDS outlets were not being properly maintained. “As the PDS is jointly managed by departments such as Revenue, Civil Supplies Corporation, Cooperation and Labour, it results in confusion in administration,” he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as assured, should bring the administration of PDS shops under a single department, he said.

