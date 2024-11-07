 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Regulate supply of commodities to fair price shops, say employees

Published - November 07, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fair price shop employees stage a protest near Madurai Collectorate on Thursday.

Fair price shop employees stage a protest near Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

 

Members of Tamil Nadu Fair Price Employees’ Welfare Association staged a protest here on Thursday with a demand to regulate supply of commodities to fair price shops operating under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the State.  

K. Balasubramanian, honorary president of the association, said that commodities such as rice and sugar which were supplied to the PDS outlets from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation warehouse were not in right measurements.  “With the previous month’s sales, officials assume that the sales would remain the same every month. But, more people could buy items in the next month. In such cases, employees have to deny them those items,” he added.  

To avert these issues, food items can be sold in packets as in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, he said.  

Moreover, Provident Fund (PF) accounts of more than 25,000 employees attached to the PDS outlets were not being properly maintained.  “As the PDS is jointly managed by departments such as Revenue, Civil Supplies Corporation, Cooperation and Labour, it results in confusion in administration,” he said.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, as assured, should bring the administration of PDS shops under a single department, he said.  

Published - November 07, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.